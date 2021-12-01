EKITI ELECTION: Fayemi gives aspirants December 18 deadline to resign appointments

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday asked members of the state executive council and other political appointees with design in the state governorship election to resign by December 18.

Fayemi made the call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He said the directive was to ensure that cohesion, and excellent service delivery on which the administration stands were not affected.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State will hold its governorship primaries in January.

The Ekiti governorship election will take place in June 2022.

