Ekiti #EndSARS panel recommends N3m compensation for victims | Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti #EndSARS panel recommends N3m compensation for victims

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kayode Fayemi

The Ekiti #EndSARS Panel of Inquiry has recommended payment of over N3.07 million compensation to shop owners in the Odua Textile building, whose goods were looted during the protest in Ado-Ekiti in October 2020.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd.), gave the recommendation on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Akintayo said that the hoodlums, who were in search of the COVID-19 palliatives, vandalised four buses and looted goods belonging to the shop owners worth millions of naira during the protest.

The affected traders include Ayoola Olayinka, who requested N1,250,700 compensation but got N750,420 recommended, and Adetunji Adesanmi who requested N1,330,000 but got N798,000 approved for him.

Olobatuyi Olawale who earlier wanted N833,500 compensation got a recommendation to receive N500,000.

READ ALSO: Insurance companies pay N4bn claims in wake of #EndSARS protests

Adekeye Ganiyu pleaded for N906,000 as compensation but was recommended to receive N543,600.

Sunday Ajayi requested N759,284 compensation but the panel reduced the figure to N455, 571 for his looted goods and approved N30,000 for him to repair his damaged vehicle.

Akintayo said that the panel found that the victims’ shops were not broken into but the articles of trade in their vans were totally vandalised by the hoodlums.

The panel, therefore, recommended a 60 per cent compensation for the affected traders to re-equip their businesses.

The #EndSARS protests which held in October 2020 was championed by the youth over extra-judicial crimes and brutalities of police operatives against the citizens.

By Mayowa Oladeji

