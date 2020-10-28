Ekiti gov, Fayemi, directs civil servants on level seven and below to resume work

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has directed civil servants from grade level 7 and below to resume work with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

This directives was issued in a statement dated October 28, by the Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi.

According to Babafemi, the decision was reached after reviewing the steps taken amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read also: Governors worried about hunger, anger in Nigeria – Fayemi

Recall that the government had on March 23, 2020 directed all civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to work from home as part of efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

“The Governor, His Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has therefore directed all workers on Grade Levels 02- 07, hitherto at home to resume work with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.

“It is noteworthy that despite the stay at home order and the limited resources available to government, Ekiti State Government has continued to demonstrate unflinching commitment to workers’ wellbeing and career development.

“I urge all the workers to show more dedication to duty in ensuring effective service delivery to Ekiti people as they resume.

“All Accounting Officers should provide the necessary support for their staff and ensure compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs),” she said.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

Join the conversation

Opinions