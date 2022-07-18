Ekiti Gov, Fayemi, sacks all political aides ahead of leaving office

Outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has sacked all his political aides ahead of his leaving office and handing over to the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, who won the June 19 governorship election in the state.

The termination of the appointments of the aides which included all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants, will take effect from July 31, according to a memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Foluso Daramola, and issued on Monday.

“The governor approved that the services of all senior special assistants, special assistants, technical assistants and executive assistants will end on July 31 to enable the state government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the government is winding up.

“The termination is pursuant to the Ekiti state transition law.

“The action will pave the way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials. This is to ensure a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government,” the memo added.

