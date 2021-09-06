Ekiti gov, Fayemi tells police to fish out Sowore’s killers

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has called on the police to fish out the killers of Mr. Olajide Sowore, younger brother of the rights activist, and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Saturday that Olajide, who was a student of Igbinedion University in Edo, was killed by suspected kidnappers on the Lagos-Benin Expressway in Edo State.

In a statement on Monday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi described the killing as unfortunate and urged the police to urgently find the killers and rescue the five people reportedly abducted by them.

The governor said that the killings of innocent citizens in the country had become a cause for concern.

“It is time security agencies, with the support of the citizens, put an end to this wastage of precious lives.

“My sincere condolences go to the Sowore family, especially the brother of the deceased, Omoyele Sowore,” he said.

Also, Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, urged security agencies in Nigeria to intensify efforts in tackling the spate of insecurity in the country.

He also called on Nigerians to volunteer information that would help security agencies to tackle insecurity.

