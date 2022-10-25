Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji, denies reports of pressure from predecessor, Fayemi, to appoint cronies

Newly sworn-in Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has debunked reports about pressure from his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Mrs Bisi Fayemi and former deputy governor in the state to appoint their cronies into his cabinet.

Oyebanji made this clarification on Monday during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Habibat Adubiaro and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata in Ado-Ekiti on Monday.

“We are not going to be distracted as long as we are doing what is right in the interest of our people.

“While I recognise the right of people to freedom of expression, I also have the right to respond to the fake news being circulated on the social media.

“I need to put it on record that neither the former governor nor his wife, nor the former deputy governor has put any pressure on me to appoint anybody.

“If I have to go back to the former cabinet and appoint relevant people that can assist me, I will go and pick them,’’ he said.

The governor gave the two new appointees a mission to advance the state by acquiring new sociopolitical competencies and emotional intelligence.

He emphasized that the duo was chosen due to their impressive backgrounds and experiences.

Oyebanji reiterated his pledge to fill key jobs in his administration with highly qualified natives of Ekiti wherever they were needed.

In order to fulfill his campaign promises, he recalled his pledge to choose the best group of people to manage Ekiti’s business.

“Having listened to the Curriculum Vitaes of the two appointees, it would be discovered that they got the jobs clearly on merit.

“My promise to Ekiti people is that I am going to look for the best anywhere to help me to run Ekiti and that is what we are going to do,’’ he stressed.

He said that her appointment was in line with his administration’s commitment to equity, affirmative action, and gender balance.

Adubiaro is a chemistry doctoral candidate and a former vice-chairman of the ASUU at the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

Apata served as the Federal Ministry of Justice’s permanent secretary and the federation’s solicitor general.

