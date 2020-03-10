Ekiti government dismisses teacher for impregnating student

The Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) in Ekiti State has dismissed a teacher, Mr. Owoosi Gbenga, for allegedly impregnating one of his students.

Gbenga, who was an Economics teacher at Alarelu Comprehensive High School, Igbara Odo-Ekiti in Ekiti South local government area of the state, allegedly impregnated a final year Senior Secondary School (SSS) student at the college.

The Chairman of TESCOM in the state, Babatunde Abegunde, said the Commission carried out a thorough investigation on the matter and followed the due process before taking the decision to dismiss the teacher.

He said: “This will serve as deterrent to others who might want to indulge in such depraved and unethical act.”

Abegunde commended the state government for swinging into action by arresting the culprit, adding that the Ekiti State values would be restored by the current administration in the state.

