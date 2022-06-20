Ekiti governor-elect, Oyebanji denies involvement in vote-buying

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday dismissed claims by rival political parties that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was involved in vote- buying during the governorship election in Ekiti State.

The APC candidate won the Ekiti State governorship election after defeating 12 other candidates including former governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bisi Kolawole, in the exercise held across the 16 local government areas of the state on Saturday.



The African Democratic Party (ADP) and SDP had on Sunday rejected the outcome of the election and vowed to challenge it at the election petitions tribunal.

The parties accused the APC and PDP of engaging in vote-buying during the election.

Oyebanji, who addressed State House correspondents after he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, insisted that he was elected because o

