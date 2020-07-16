Ekiti govt announces date for reopening of schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Ekiti State government led by Governor Kayode Fayemi has revealed new dates for the resumption of pupils and students in graduating classes at both private and public schools from July 20 to August 3.

This was made known on Wednesday by the State’s Commissioner for Education Mr Folusho Daramola, who said during a media chat that South-West states held a virtual meeting where each state was told to plan for resumption of school.

He said, “Pupils in primary six and students in JSS 3, SSS 3 were to resume on the new date.”

Daramola also urged parents and guardians to provide three face masks each, for their children and wards.

According to him, the government would make available all protective materials needed to curb the spread of COVID-19 to public and private schools.

The State Commissioner for Education further stated that; “Any private school with two gates must close one to control movement in and out of the school. Authorities of private primary and secondary schools should make available other materials required to contain the virus.

“Government had also banned the use of school buses by private schools to convey pupils and students to their various schools, saying the action was in line with social distancing protocol,” he added.

