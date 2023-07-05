Ekiti govt condemns planned ‘kiss-a-thon,’ warns hoteliers

The Ekiti State government on Wednesday dismissed the kiss-a-thon being planned by a group in the state as immoral and unhealthy.

A group in the state had planned to organise the contest in one of the state’s hospitality centres in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.

The three-day event was slated to begin on Friday.

In a statement issued by one Adelusi A.L. on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Tourism, said such an absurd and immoral contest cannot take place in the state.

The statement read: “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of ‘Kiss-a- thon’ in Ekiti State.

READ ALSO: GWR: Nigerian seeks to break longest hours of massage

“According to information at the disposal of this ministry, kiss-a-thon, a 3-day kissing marathon event has been scheduled to hold on 7th of July, 2023 at one of the hospitality outlets in the State. This event is said to be planned towards setting a Guinness World Record.

“Kiss-a-thon as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our youths morally backward. In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such an event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“Sequel to the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now