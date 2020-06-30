Ekiti govt orders reopening of schools, worship centres

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday directed schools in the state to reopen on July 20.

He also ordered churches and mosques in the state to reopen for safe activities on July 17.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday lifted ban on interstate travel and directed students in graduating classes to return to school in preparation for their examinations.

In a statewide broadcast in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi said the state government had concluded arrangements for students to return to school from July 20.

He, however, said the resumption of schools would be in phases starting with students in terminal classes – SS3, JSS3 and Primary 6 to prepare for their examinations.

The governor added that other classes would be gradually absorbed as schools meet all requirements to accommodate students safely and responsibly.

He said: “A certificate of readiness showing that a school has adhered to all the conditions required for school reopening will be issued to all schools before they can reopen.”

For the worship centres, Fayemi said the state government had agreed with the leadership of the faith community, that worship centres would resume controlled services from July 17.

The governor added: “This is however subject to strict and full compliance with the regulations regarding worship centres which includes social distancing of six-feet between worshippers, hand washing and face masks.

“Maximum capacity of each building should be determined with the six- feet social distancing principle and the number must be conspicuously displayed outside the building. A Task force will go round to assess the level of compliance and issue a Certificate of Readiness before centres can reopen.

“Details of the regulations will be available on the state’s COVID-19 app and website www.covid19.ekitistate.gov.ng as well as with the leadership of the faith community. Any worship centre that violates the laid down protocols will be shut down and the cleric prosecuted.”

