Ekiti Govt pledges N7.2m in compensation to #EndSARS victims | Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti Govt pledges N7.2m in compensation to #EndSARS victims
The Ekiti Government has pledged to pay N7.2 million in compensation to 24 petitioners, Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, has said.
Fapohunda made this known during a visit to the panel sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, February 19.
Ripples Nigeria had reported on December 30, 2020, that the panel recommended the amount as compensation to some victims who complained about different forms of injustices and destruction to their properties during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests.
”Gov. Kayode Fayemi will not wait until the panel submits its final report before processing the implementation of the recommendations.
”The compensation which will be paid within the next 14 days. We are happy to announce today that the process has begun. We are renewing our process to strengthening our Departments to respond to Human Rights Violations, the Governor has also directed a holistic review of our Criminal Laws to review the cases of victims of our Criminal Justice System”.
“The State executive council have approved the Ekiti victim charter Bill for onward transmission to the House of Assembly”, he stressed further.
”The Executive Council has approved the payment of compensations so far in the ongoing inquiry to 24 petitioners recommended by the panel to receive N7.2million which includes seven Police Officers who suffered losses in the course of their duty,” he said.
Responding, the Chairman of the Panel, Rtd Justice Cornelius Akintayo, said that the panel received 85 petitions between November 2, 2020, and December 1, 2020.
Justice Akintayo said 24 petitions were struck out, or inadmissible for lack of jurisdiction, lack of diligent prosecution, and withdrawal of petitions by petitioners.
He said 27 recommendations have been issued while eleven (11) petitions are still on-going for trial.
Abduction now flourishing industry — Ezekwesili
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alleged on Friday that there is a “strange incestuous relationship between government and abductors.” which has enabled the abduction industry to flourish.
Ezekwesili wrote on Twitter that “There’s now an industry of abduction flourishing on basic market principles of demand and supply. It is enabled by a strange incestuous relationship between government and abductors.
“Folks in Federal and State Governments are throwing this friendship in faces of Citizens. SHAME.”
Niger gov echoes Bala Mohammed, says herdsmen have been neglected for too long
The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has come to the defence of Fulani herdsmen, blaming the nation for neglecting them over the years.
The governor also argued that herdsmen add to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and can reduce the country’s unemployment rate, during a press briefing on Friday to give an update on the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.
Lamenting that much attention has been paid to farmers in the country while the herders were neglected, Governor Bello said he would be meeting with stakeholders at the grassroots to proffer solution to the insecurity in the state.
He said: “I have called for a meeting with all the first class emirs on Tuesday and all the Fulani heads to discuss. Sometimes, we need to understand ourselves to find solutions. May be they also have problems, may be. So, we need to talk to them to read their minds and to understand what their problems are, so that we can address it.
“The truth of the matter is that since independence, no one has paid attention to herdsmen who are mostly Fulanis because not all herdsmen are Fulanis, but 90 per cent are Fulanis. Nobody has paid attention to them, no one has paid attention to their education, all we do is we see them on market days, they come and we see them and we laugh. Nobody paid attention.
“So, they were moving from place to place with their cattle being attacked but now the time has come to stop all that practice, it is no longer feasible, there are no longer cattle routes anymore. As long as they move their cattle from different towns, different states, down South, there will be problem because there are no more cattle routes, population has increased, we are about 200 million now, more people are farming.
“We have paid more attention to farmers, all the programmes, all the incentives to farmers, zero to herders. They (herders) also add to the GDP, they also will increase our economy, they also can create jobs if planned very well. So, the time has come to look at them to capture them very well in the system and that must be done for an everlasting peace.”
Ripples Nigeria reported that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed had lately risen stoutly in defence of herdsmen, claiming that they carry AK-47 for self-defense because the Nigerian nation has failed to protect them against cattle rustlers.
Several parts of the country have been engulfed in crisis occasioned by farmers/herdsmen, with the herdsmen variously accused of kidnapping, killing, rape and the destruction of farms across the country.
Alleged pension thief, Maina, who once jumped bail, begs for another chance
Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team (PRTT), on Friday, February 19, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, that his leg might be amputated if not granted bail to have adequate medicare.
Maina, said this through his Counsel, Sani Katu, SAN, told Justice Okon Abang at the resumed trial.
Katu said his client was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, because of his worsening health condition and the medical report was exhibited in the bail application.
The lawyer, who said that Kuje Correctional Centre where Maina was kept did not have the facility to attend to his state of health, said if not granted bail, his knee might be amputated.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Maina on January 20, approached Justice Abang for another bail after his arrest for jumping the first bail.
Maina, in a motion on notice dated and filed on December 24, 2020, brought by one of his lawyers, Anayo Adibe, said the application became necessary over his worsening health condition.
In the motion, the ex-pension boss told the court that he had reasonable and responsible sureties who were willing to act as stand for him if granted bail.
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
