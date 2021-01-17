Ekiti govt relaxes curfew, orders schools to reopen Monday

The Ekiti State government on Sunday night relaxed the curfew imposed on the state.

The government had last year imposed a curfew regime of 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and introduced other restrictions in order to check the community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Mr. Akin Omole, who announced the relaxation of the curfew in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, said the curfew would now run from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

He said the government had also approved the reopening of schools across the state from Monday.

Omole added that the restriction on the number of people for social gatherings was also relaxed.

According to him, the number of people allowed to gather for indoor events had been increased from 20 to half-capacity of venues for the events.

The commissioner said restrictions earlier placed on religious services had also been lifted

He, however, warned that permits must be obtained from the Ekiti State Taskforce on COVID-19 for funerals, weddings, birthdays, and other large social gatherings at event centers, including hotels, pavilions, and fields.

Omole said: “All activities limited to between one and two hours maximum period are encouraged to minimize infection risk.

“The Ekiti State government workers on grade Levels 12 and below are still excused from work until further notice.”

He stressed that the decision to reopen schools in the state was taken to avoid the negative impacts on child health, education, and development.

