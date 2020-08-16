Ekiti govt shuts pharmacies, supermarkets for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Ekiti State government on Sunday announced the temporary closure of pharmacies, supermarkets, and popular eating/drinking joints in Ado Ekiti over alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines.

The Coordinator of the state COVID-19 Response Task Force, Prof. Bolaji Aluko, said in a statement the closure of the outlets followed the task force inspection conducted on Friday and Saturday respectively.

He added that the team closed down two supermarkets, a shopping complex, a night club, and two popular drinking/eating joints during the exercise.

Aluko said: “The public is urged to ensure and advise that institutions that serve them obey the simple guidelines of use of infra-red thermometers, functional water/sanitiser stands, mask-wearing by all staff and patrons, and social distancing within the premises.

“These guidelines are for the health and safety of all Ekiti residents. The coronavirus pandemic is still with us.”

