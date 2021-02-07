Ekiti govt sues police, IGP over sack of pregnant cop

The Ekiti State government has filed a suit against the Nigeria Police Force challenging the sack of a pregnant police officer, Olajide Omolola, by the Force.

The Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda filed the suit on behalf of the state government at the Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo and the Police Service Commission (PSC) were also listed as respondents in the case.

Olajide, who was attached to the Iye Ekiti Police Station in the Ilejemeje local government area of state, was sacked by the Nigeria Police Force for getting pregnant less than a year after graduating from the police academy.

In the case filed on Saturday with suit no: FHC/ AD/C8/8/2021, Fapohunda is seeking an order of the court declared as unconstitutional Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations which provides for the discharge from the Police Force, female police officers who become pregnant while unmarried.

The plaintiff also asked the court to determine among others: whether the provisions of Section 127 of Police Act and Regulations are not in violation of the combined provisions of Sections 37 and 42 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and Articles 2,3, 5 18(3) and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

He also sought an order nullifying Section 127 of the Police Act and Regulations as well as an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from implementing the regulation.