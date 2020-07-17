Ekiti govt suspends reopening of worship centres

The Ekiti State government on Friday suspended the reopening of worship centres in the state till August 14.

The state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, had on July 1, ordered the reopening of mosques and churches across the state from July 17.

However, the state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade said the government suspended the reopening of worship centres after reviewing the preparedness of religious bodies to comply with the protocols on COVID-19.

She added that the decision would give religious leaders enough time to meet the prescribed conditions for the reopening of the worship centres.”

The statement read: “The latest communiqué of CAN is indicative of the fact that worship centres are not yet ready to comply with conditions stipulated as guidelines and conditions set out by the government for reopening of worship centres.

“In view of the foregoing, the state government has shifted the date for the reopening of worship centres to August 14, 2020 to give the worship centres enough time to meet the prescribed conditions for the reopening.”

According to the commissioner, though fumigation of religious centres remains a prerequisite for reopening, it should not be done in contravention of the Ekiti State Environmental Health and Sanitation Law.

