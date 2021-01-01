Ekiti govt to build 1,000 housing units for workers

The Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Friday the state government planned to construct 1,000 housing units for civil servants in the state.

Fayemi, who disclosed this in a state-wide broadcast to mark the New Year, said his government was determined to make life comfortable for the workers.

He also reiterated his administration’s readiness to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous Ekiti State where all residents would feel the impact of government in all the key sectors in 2021.

The governor also pledged to deliver all ongoing projects in the state, adding that his administration would not leave any abandoned project behind despite limited resources.

Fayemi said: “We are making tremendous progress on all the legacy projects we embarked on. These legacy projects are the prerequisites for the envisioned future of Ekiti State and we are poised to deliver in record time as promised.

READ ALSO: Ekiti govt imposes restrictions on worship centres, closes schools over COVID-19

“In a similar vein, we are working in partnership with Family Homes Fund to provide 1000 units of social housing for our workers at affordable prices and low-interest mortgages. We are rolling the programme out in the first quarter of 2021.

“From the foregoing, the year 2021 is going to be a very busy and exciting year with many life-changing events in Ekiti. Political activities will intensify this year because of local government elections and the process of creating Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) in Ekiti.

“The remaining half of my tenure is loaded with activities. Nevertheless, I assure you of my avowed commitment to complete and commission all the legacy projects we started, before the end of my tenure in October 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions