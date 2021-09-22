Ekiti govt to establish three new model colleges

Ekiti State government has approved the establishment of three new model colleges in the state.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwunmi, disclosed this while receiving a Federal Government visitation team in his office at Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said the new model colleges would accommodate the substantial increase in school enrolment in the state.

The schools, according to him, will be located at Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti and Odo-Oro.

The SUBEB chief told the visiting team that the government decided to establish the model colleges to decongest secondary schools within and around Ado-Ekiti as well as open up new areas for urban development.

He listed security, pupil-friendly and conducive learning environment with suitable water and sanitation facilities as well as well-trained teachers as part of the initiatives to support the project.

Akinwumi said the colleges would have Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Home Economics laboratories.

“This is in similarity with the four model colleges earlier established by the Governor Kayode Fayemi-led administration in Ekiti,’’ he said.

