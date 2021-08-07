Ekiti govt warns PDP against politicisation of insecurity

The Ekiti State government on Saturday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against undue politicisation of matters bordering on the security of lives and property in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant on Inter-party Relations to the Governor, Sam Oluwalana, made the call during a chat with journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

Oluwalana appealed to the party to refrain from comments that could people the impression it as mocking victims of insecurity in the state.

The governor’s aide was reacting to the PDP criticising the government over the recent spate of insecurity in the state.

The party had in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in Ekiti, Raphael Adeyanju, accused the state government of having an agreement with the bandits killing and kidnapping people on daily basis in the state.

The party lamented that Ekiti, hitherto regarded as the most peaceful state in the South-West, had turned into a haven of bandits and political thugs.

The statement read: “Time has come for stakeholders in the state to confront Governor Kayode Fayemi and ask him whether or not he has an understanding with these marauding bandits not to touch them.”

In his reaction however, Oluwalana said the politicisation of the state security challenges will do no one any good.

He said: “For PDP to have politicised this type of issue, where life was lost, showed that it is irresponsible and lazy. The issue of insecurity is one that affects the entire country, and Ekiti is not an exemption.

“I want to say that the governor is working hard to secure the lives of citizens and we should all join hands with him to ensure that criminals are exposed, rather than making political comments capable of heating up the system.”

