EKITI GUBER POLL: Ex-Gov Oni set to dump PDP for APGA

Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), after losing the PDP governorship ticket to Bisi Kolawole, in the recently conducted PDP Governorship Primary election in the state

Oni who felt he was cheated and schemed out of the ticket by former Governor Ayo Fayose to give the ticket to Kolawole, has reportedly reached out to the APGA leadership in the state for an opportunity to contest the governorship election on their platform.

It was gathered that after a series of meetings between the Oni camp and the leadership of APGA, a deal was struck on Friday which will see him officially admitted into the party with a waiver to enable him fly the flag of APGA in the upcoming governorship election in the state.

Read also: Ekiti Guber: Biodun Oyebanji wins APC primary election

A source within the Oni camp who confirmed Oni’s move said the party’s Vice Chairman in the South West, Samson Seun Olalere, APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Ike Oye and National Secretary of the party and former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, were all in attendance at the meetings between Oni and the party leadership where the waiver was given to him.

The source also stated that the move is likely to be made public today (Saturday)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now