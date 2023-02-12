Ekiti joins suit challenging naira redesign at Supreme Court

The Ekiti Government has joined as a co-plaintiff in a suit challenging the redesign of naira notes at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will rule on a suit filed by the Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara State governments challenging the redesign of the naira notes and the deadline for the currency swap on February 15.

The apex court had last week temporarily restrained the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the withdrawal of old naira notes from circulation pending the determination of the suit by the state governments.

Kano, Niger, and Ondo States had also joined as co-plaintiff in the suit.

Read also:Naira redesign to promote financial inclusion, tackle banditry — CBN

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed the development in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday.

He said the application for joinder was filed at the Supreme Court by the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), on Friday.

In the suit with number SC/CV/162/2023, the Attorneys-General of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara States were listed as plaintiffs with the Attorney-General of the Federation as the defendant.

The government, according to him, is seeking three reliefs on the matter.

The statement read: “The sole issue formulated for determination is whether the applicant has made a case for the court to favourably consider the application.

“This was supported by an argument that the court had always been of the position that anyone whose presence is crucial and fundamental to a suit must be made a party to the proceedings.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now