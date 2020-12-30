Ekiti labour unions threaten strike over non-implemetation of minimum wage, unpaid arrears

Labour workers in Ekiti State on Wednesday threatened to embark on strike if the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, does not implement the N30,000 minimum wage approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The threat to embark on a strike to welcome the state into the new year was disclosed in a meeting held by trade unions operating in the state on Tuesday evening.

However, the disclosure was conveyed through a communique made available to journalists on Wednesday, signed by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress, Sola Adigun, and Joint Negotiating Committee, Kayode Fatomiluyi.

According to the labour unions, the only way the strike which is to hold next week can be averted, is if the payment of all the promotion and salary arrears to all categories of workers as negotiated are made.

Ripples Nigeria reported recently that shortly after the minimum wage was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, Governor Fayemi implemented the payment to workers on grade levels 01 to 06, promising to effect across the board when the finances of the state improves.

The labour unions noted that a compromise was reached with the government to implement the law, before a strange formula was allegedly introduced to stall the process.

The labour unions directed “that the agreed New minimum wage and consequential adjustment table should be sustained without any concession.

“That the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment implementation should commence for payment in January 2021 with the accruable arrears from April 2020

“That all arrears of promotions for years 2017, 2018 and 2019; arrears of leave bonuses for years 2016, 2017,2018,2019 and 2020 as well as 6 years for Local governments, subvented institutions and four years for State workers salary arrears and deductions should be paid in earnest.

“That the organized labour should with immediate effect report to the enlarged workers at the State Secretariat complex to allow adequate information to the generality of the workforce.

“That failure on the part of the state government to implement the new minimum wage and consequential adjustment as negotiated, as well as various outstanding arrears, the organized labour should mobilise workers for peaceful protest in the first week of January 2021”.

By Emmanuella Ibe…

