Ekiti landlord bags life jail term for raping tenant’s nine-yr-old daughter

A 62-year-old landlord in Ekiti State, Daudu Jimoh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti after he was found guilty of raping his tenant’s nine-year-old daughter.

Jimoh, a resident of Ilupeju-Ekiti, was sentenced by Justice Lekan Ogunmoye on Tuesday on a one-count-charge of rape after he openly confessed to committing the crime.

According to the police prosecutor, Julius Ajibare, Jimoh, on September 27, 2019, raped the nine-year-old girl contrary to Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In her evidence in court, the victim submitted that the convict who is popularly known as Baba Cooler raped her on four different occasions before he was caught by her elder sister who raised an alarm leading to his arrest.

READ ALSO:Police arraigns 2 men for alleged theft of solar batteries in Ekiti

“On the day my sister caught him, he called me into his room in the afternoon, he asked me to sleep on the chair, he removed my pant and put his penis in my vagina, he was doing it when my sister caught us.

“Whenever he had sex with me, I was always afraid to tell my mother because he had warned me not to tell anybody or I will die,” the victim stated.

In the course of the case, Ajibare called four witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statements, as well as a medical report as exhibits.

Jimoh, who spoke through his defence counsel, Chris Omokhafe, confessed to the crime, but denied penetrating the victim’s vagina.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Ogunmoye said both the written and oral confessional statements of the defendant had shown that he indeed committed the offence.

“In all, the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant as charged.

“The sole issue for determination is resolved in favour of the prosecution. He is convicted as charged. He is sentenced to life imprisonment,” Ogunmoye said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now