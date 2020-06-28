Ekiti lawmakers deny rift with Gov Fayemi

Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have denied reports of rifts between them and the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, insisting that they do not harbour ill-feelings towards him.

The 26 lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) stated that their relationship with the Governor remains ‘intact’ and ‘unshakable’.

According to the lawmakers, the executive and legislature have mutual respect, adding that this will be explored to overhaul every sector of the economy to benefit the downtrodden masses, rather than sabotaging the system.

The lawmakers were reacting to reported claims by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu that some members of the Assembly were feeding him with documents and information of infractions allegedly perpetrated by Fayemi in the running of the state.

Reacting to the claim by Ojudu, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Yemisi Ayokunle said on Sunday that Ojudu’s remarks were intended to cause disaffection between the executive and legislature to derail governance.

“Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the erstwhile Senator with a response, but because of the evil machinations of human minds and the possibility of some gullible minds believing his lies, he should not be allowed to go away with his blue murder and barefaced lies.

“We, as a House and with all emphasis at our disposal categorically state that there’s no member of our respected Assembly that has any relationship with the ex-Senator.

“We are men of integrity. We are a set of focused representatives of our people, who cannot be swayed by a character like Ojudu who prefers to rule in hell than serve in paradise”, Ayokunle said.

She however challenged the presidential aide to come clear to substantiate the allegation with verifiable facts and point out the personalities involved in the accusation.

“With our knowledge of the performance and relevance of the former Senator in Ekiti politics, the regular question our people have always asked him is: Senator Ojudu where are your masses?

“The 6th Assembly is too focused in making laws for the good of our people. We are doing this in active collaboration with the other arms of government especially the Executive arm.

“We are indeed glad that all the efforts of good governance have been made possible by the enabling laws emanating from the House.

“They are yielding positive results, despite the general dwindling financial resources. Everybody can see these except the ostrich among us, like the Senator.

“The roads infrastructure are there for everyone to see: Oye-Otun; Aramoko- Erijiyan; New Ado- Iyin Road; Airport project; Agbado-Omuo; Ilupeju-Igbemo etc.

“Only in the week, the contract for the dualisation of Ado-Akure road, influenced by the Governor was awarded by the Federal Executive Council” .

Ayokunle also asked Senator Ojudu to look elsewhere for his co-travellers in the alleged desperate bid to recruit those that will help his battle against the state government, saying the assembly will never be involved in such a sinister adventure.

