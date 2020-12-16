Ekiti Mobile Court jails 10 persons for indiscriminate dumping of refuse

An Ado-Ekiti mobile Magistrate Court on Tuesday, sentenced no less than 10 persons to two months jail term each for violating environmental laws in Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the 10 persons were involved in indiscriminate dumping of refuse in their areas.

According to the prosecutor, Mrs Bolaji Ogunsan, “the offenders were caught in the act at Ajilosun and Nigerian Television Authority road areas in the state capital.”

On delivering the judgment, the magistrate, Timothy Abe, said, “The culprits were found culpable of the offence under Section 7b and Section 12, Subsection 4 of Ekiti State Environmental Health and Sanitation Law of 2020.”

Consequently, the defendants were also given the option of paying N5,000 fine each.

However, one of the offenders, Alaba Kolade who could not afford the fine pleaded for leniency and was made to observe community service.

Other offenders apprehended by the Environmental Task Force of the Ministry included: Adetimi Kemi, Iyabo Ojo, Ajayi Victoria, Olaoye Omolara and Sunday Risikat, Ilori Wuraola, Olayemi Aarinola, Suleiman Hamed and Tadeolu Rotimi.

Reacting to the case, the Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, expressed displeasure over the attitude of those convicted towards cleanliness.

She warned residents to desist from going against environmental laws as their actions could lead to outbreak of diseases.

“The Task Force will continue to move round to enforce environmental laws. Whoever is caught will be prosecuted according to environmental extant law,” she said.

