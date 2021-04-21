Ekiti monarch regains freedom after six days in abductors' den | Ripples Nigeria

An abducted Ekiti traditional ruler, the Obadu of Ilemeso Ekiti, in Oye Local Government Area of the state, Oba Oyewunmi has regained his freedom.

This was disclosed by the Police spokesman in Ekiti State, ASP Sunday Abutu, who told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, April 20, that the traditional ruler was released in a forest in Kwara after six days in captivity.

“I can confirm that the ruler has been released from captivity. He has also been reunited with his family.

“He is receiving medical attention in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he went through,’’ Abutu said.

The Oba’s release from captivity came barely 24 hours after a family source revealed that the abductors demanded N20 million ransom as a condition for his release.

READ ASLO: Abductors of Ekiti monarch demand N20m ransom

It was, however, not clear whether the family paid the ransom to secure the release of the traditional ruler who was whisked away last Thursday.

Oba Oyewumi was kidnapped in his palace by six gunmen who scaled the palace fence around 8.30p.m., invaded his apartment, and beat up everyone on sight, including the traditional ruler.

However, ASP Abutu said the command was not aware of any ransom paid. “All I can say is that his freedom was facilitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies,’’ he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions