Ekiti orders schools to resume Wednesday

The Ekiti State government has directed all schools in the state to resume for the remaining term of the 2021/22 academic session on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Bimpe Aderiye, gave the directive in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Mrs. Abimbola Dada, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Read also :Fayemi to formally declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday

She appealed to parents and guardians to put in place adequate arrangements that would facilitate resumption of their children and wards without delay.

The commissioner said the appeal has become necessary for pupils and students not to miss out in the school activities, expected to commence immediately.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the provision of qualitative education in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now