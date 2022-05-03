News
Ekiti orders schools to resume Wednesday
The Ekiti State government has directed all schools in the state to resume for the remaining term of the 2021/22 academic session on Wednesday.
The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Bimpe Aderiye, gave the directive in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Mrs. Abimbola Dada, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.
Read also :Fayemi to formally declare 2023 presidential bid Wednesday
She appealed to parents and guardians to put in place adequate arrangements that would facilitate resumption of their children and wards without delay.
The commissioner said the appeal has become necessary for pupils and students not to miss out in the school activities, expected to commence immediately.
She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to the provision of qualitative education in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...