Ekiti PDP distances self from violent attack over Ogun festival

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the two wards of Ire Ekiti, Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State have jointly issued a statement to debunk rumour that the party was involved in the Ogun festival clash.

A statement by Tajudeen Jimoh and Ayelegun Rufus, chairmen of ward one and two respectively reads: “In view of the rumors going around that the crisis rocking lre Ekiti is politically motivated by the opposition party, we the PDP leaders in lre Ekiti wish to state as follows:

“That the crisis rocking lre community is not politically motivated, PDP as a party has no hand in it. It was absolutely a festival issue and not in any way a political matter.

“That members of the PDP in lre have never at any point in time demanded money from Kabiyesi nor accused him of collecting money from Ekiti State Government to stop Ogun festival nor ever accused him of being partisan. We are knowledgeable and we are eminently aware of COVID 19 guidelines.

Read also: Ekiti PDP lacks focus, thrives on lies —APC

“That lre Ekiti PDP members are peace loving people and we will not be involved in any acts that will jeopardize the peaceful coexistence of our people in the community.

“We are appealing passionately to the good people of lre Ekiti to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

“Knowing fully well that what befalls one befalls all, we sympathize with Kabiyesi and those who lost their loved ones in the crisis, as we pray that God Almighty will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Recall that on Monday, Ekiti State police had banned the celebration of the 2020 Ogun Onire Festival in Ire Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state after two persons were killed during a mob attack over the event.

The violence occurred after the traditional ruler, the Onire, Victor Bobade, announced the annual festival will be shelved due to the pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions