Ekiti PDP lacks focus, thrives on lies —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State Saturday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of deliberately twisting facts in a bid to cause disaffection in the state.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Sam Oluwalana, the APC said the opposition party was only interested in causing trouble in the state by dishing out lies to the general public.

The party said: “The caretaker committee of the PDP in Ekiti State has come to further disunite and cause disaffection to its party members as well as adding more salt to their injury that may take a very long time to heal.

“This is a committee that has not seen anything good in the administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi and All Progressives Congress, (APC) and rather than embarking on constructive criticism expected of a formidable opposition, it has been tales of lies upon lies.

“The PDP caretaker committee’s conducts had boosted the belief that the entire party structure lacks focus and there is confusion in high places as well as its entire structure.

“Or how can one describe a situation whereby the national headquarters of the party sends a bunch of misfits into the state?.

“From day one, the committee was disjointed and has no clear-cut agenda except to abuse the state government whose character and workings they know nothing about.

READ ALSO: Ekiti lawmakers deny rift with Gov Fayemi

“Just weeks after their arrival, they started a war amongst themselves with the chairman disowning his secretary publicly.

“The national secretariat in a strange twist decided that in order to settle the matter, sent another set of four ‘strangers’ to diffuse tension among its juveniles.

“The APC, as a well organized and focussed political party, had been built on the solid rock and no amount of campaign of calumny and orchestrated lies can make it sway from its path to provide good governance to the people of Ekiti State.

“Right from the starting point, the mission of APC in the state is well spelt out and till the last day, it will be no retreat no surrender. The wailers can continue to blink to justify their godfathers’ pay.”

Join the conversation

Opinions