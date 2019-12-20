Ekiti PDP lawyer counters party chairman over alleged sale of party secretariat by Fayose

Legal counsel to the Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Olowolafe, has attacked the state chairman of the party, Gboyega Oguntuwase, over his statement on the sale of the new secretariat of the party in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Oguntuwase had accused the ex-governor Ayodele Fayose of selling the party secretariat to himself by proxy.

He told journalists in Ado Ekiti on Thursday that Fayose sold the property to one of his cronies without the knowledge of the State Working Committee (SWC).

“To the best of my knowledge as chairman of the party, and to the knowledge of many SWC members, we have not sold the secretariat. The PDP will reclaim the secretariat through legal means if it had been fraudulently sold,” he said.

Reacting on Friday, the party’s lawyer said the chairman’s allegation was ridiculous, unfounded and baseless.

He added the claim by the chairman that neither he nor the PDP State Working Committee signed the document with which former Governor Ayodele Fayose sold the party secretariat was an “inglorious lie, perfidious statement and unacceptable”.

Olowolafe stated that “The chairman signed the letter of “acceptance of refund” dated the 18th January 2017. If he (Oguntuwase) wants to deny his signature, he should proceed to the court rather than his comical entertainment of the public at the expense of the party’s image.

“The same letter was also signed by the PDP State Secretary and my humble self as the legal adviser. Moreso, when the proceeds of the sale were remitted into the party’s account in Heritage Bank, the same was acknowledged by the party. Yet he claimed not to be aware all in his desperation to malign Dr Ayo Fayose, his benefactor, despite incontrovertible documentary evidences,” he said.

The legal officer appealed to PDP at the national level to caution Oguntuwase, alleging that the party chairman was out “to score very cheap political points against the personality of former Governor Fayose” and destroy the party.

He said, “The party members should be wary of him and the National Executive Council should please call him to order.

“I have my own records and if he has other counter records, he should bring it out, rather than this macabre dance of shame. As much as no one is against Oguntuwase’s romance with his newfound “leader”, this should not be done in a manner to destroy the party,” Olowolafe said.

