Ekiti postpones resumption of schools to May 9

The Ekiti State government has postponed the resumption of schools across the state to May 9.

The government had earlier directed all public and private schools in the state to resume on Wednesday.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, gave the directive in a circular signed by the Director of Schools in the ministry, Mr. Remi Ajayi, on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti.

She said the postponement followed the public holidays declared by the Federal Government to mark the Worker’s Day and Eid el- Fitr celebrations.

Olomojobi said: “This development, therefore, put paid to the controversy surrounding schools’ resumption. Consequently, schools’ resumption hitherto scheduled for Monday, May 2, has been postponed as a result of the public holidays to mark Workers’ Day and Sallah celebration.”

