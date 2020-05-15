Ekiti records four new cases of COVID-19

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, said on Friday the state had recorded four fresh cases of COVID-19.

The commissioner, who disclosed this at a media briefing by the state Task Force on COVID-19, said the new cases were three males and one female.

She said the new victims sneaked into the state from Lagos, Katsina and Oyo States in defiance of the current lockdown in the state.

Yaya-Kolade said though the state had discharged some patients from its isolation centre, three of the four new cases were those that had been quarantined having in the state from areas considered as the epicentre of COVID-19.

The commissioner said: “We have four new cases now. One of the cases is an old man that has been isolated in one of our tertiary health institutions for a while. He is an elderly person who is in a critical condition.

“Others include a 35-year-old female from Katsina and a 32-year-old male from Ibadan, while the third one is a 38-year-old male from Lagos, who all sneaked into Ekiti during the lockdown.

“But despite all these, there is no community spread of the virus because they all came from outside.

“We, therefore, beg our people to always alert us when new people come into town because this has been working and assisting us in our efforts to curb the virus.

“We are warning again that nobody should come to Ekiti now. It is an Executive Order given by the governor to the effect that nobody should come at this precarious time.

“It constitutes a financial burden to Ekiti for victims of COVID-19 to come to our state from other states for treatment.”

She added that government had trained a total of 80 civil servants on how to test people using an infra red thermometer.

