Ekiti schools to reopen September 21

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday directed all primary and secondary schools in the state to reopen on September 21.

The governor, who disclosed this in a state-wide broadcast, also ordered the reopening of tertiary institutions in the state from October 2.

However, this is subject to strict adherence to safety protocols on COVID-19 by governing council of the institutions.

READ ALSO: Ekiti govt shuts pharmacies, supermarkets for violating COVID-19 protocols

Fayemi said: “Students in SSS II, JSS III, and Primary 6 are to resume on September 21, while students in SSS I, JSS II, and Primary 5 and 4 are to resume from September 28.

“Students in JSS I and Primary 1-3 are to resume on October 19, while pupils in Kindergarten and Nursery Schools are expected to resume on November 2, when more assurances of safety for their age bracket would have been established.”

Join the conversation

Opinions