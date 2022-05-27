Ekiti SDP accuses APC of vote-buying, as govt collects BVNs of civil servants

The Ekiti State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Thursday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of requesting that civil servants in the state submit their Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs).

Moses Jolayemi, Chairman of the Segun Oni Media Advisory Council, termed the exercise as “ulterior and dubious in the aftermath of an election month” in a statement, in Ado-Ekiti.

He said, “We have it on a good note that the APC-led government of Dr Kayode Fayemi has instructed civil servants in the State to provide their personal accounts details.

“We wager a bet that there is something sinister and clandestine about this move. Why would a government insist that people have to give their BVN details if it is not to either induce the voting population of the civil service or blackmail them to do their biddings during the election?”

Jolayemi went on to say that they have proof that the government was going across the state trying to smuggle voters’ cards, and that the “trick of obtaining the BVN details may be another desperate attempt to ensure they arm-twist and hijack a process that should be fair.”

He stated that the APC-led government is doing everything necessary “before, during, and after the election” to guarantee that underhanded techniques are employed in order to win the upcoming elections.

“It is no longer news in Ekiti that these are desperate times for a party that is on its way out. They are not popular and they have resorted to threats, blackmail, coercion, cajoling and vindinctiveness to ensure they cling to power.

“This is quite unfortunate and we are alerting members of the public that they should expect the unusual in these end times of the APC in the State.

“The workers are themselves begging us to protect them from the intimidation, harassment and brigandage of these political leeches that are desperate to clutch to power even though the people have rejected them,” the SDP further stated.

