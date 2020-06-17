Ekiti sets up S3xual Assault Referral Centers

In a bid to respond to the spike in rape and assault cases in the country, Ekiti State government has set up a Sexual Assault Referral Centers (SARC).

Ekiti State First Lady, Bisi Fayemi on Wednesday during a visit to the Nigeria Inter Religious Council (NIREC) revealed that SARC will be operational in the sixteen local government areas of the state by Monday, June 22.

“I am pleased to inform you that starting from Monday, next week our own Sexual Assault Referral Centre will be up and running based at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, she stated that the sixteen local government leaders have reached a consensus to kick against rape.

“And yesterday, we had a meeting with chairmen of all our local government and we have agreed that in each local government, there is going to be the equivalent of the Sexual Assault Referral Center where victims can be taken to for immediate free treatment, for counseling and support because we do not expect that if a woman or girl is assaulted in Ikole, at 8pm they can start bringing the person down to Ado (the state capital). So, it is good for the local government to have something in the nearest medical facility to them,” she said.

She noted that the function of the center was to respond to sexual assault victims by treating them of “potential” Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDS), counseling, supporting the victims and others.

She charged both the clerics and traditional leaders to resist temptation to settle rape without reporting to the authorities.

“Resist pressures to settle matters of rape and child defilement without reporting to the authorities.”

She emphasized that “all leaders of congregations in Ekiti State should be duly registered and verified by their religious institution, to minimize cases of impersonation.”

In attendance were the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Eunice Oladimeji, member of the Gender Based Violence Committee, Mrs Adeluyi and others.

