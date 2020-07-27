Latest Politics

July 27, 2020
Ekiti State’s Attorney-General, Wale Fapohunda, tests positive for covid-19
By Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Wale Fapohunda has tested positive for the novel covid-19.

This is coming few days after the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi tested positive for the disease.

Fapohunda disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Sunday, July 26.

He wrote, “The result of my second covid-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State.”

