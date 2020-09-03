Ekiti to begin recruitment into FG’s 774,000 jobs Monday

The Ekiti State government said on Thursday the recruitment of qualified applicants into the Special Public Works programme would begin on Monday.

The Federal Government planned to recruit 1,000 youths in 774 local government areas of the country under the scheme.

At least 16,000 persons would be recruited into the scheme from the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme, Biodun Omoleye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said the recruitment exercise would be handled by the state government and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

He added that the exercise would take place from September 7 to September 9 at the 16 LGAs.

Omoleye said: “Successful candidates would be engaged in public works such as clearing of drains, sweeping, cutting of hedges and roads verges, traffic control, environmental sanitation and beautification.

“The recruitment exercise has no provision for online registration or registration by proxy. Interested applicants are to visit their local governments of origin with their local government attestation letters at 8:00 a.m. each day.

“Those who had earlier participated in the pilot exercise need not apply as it will amount to double entries thereby disallowing fresh applicants opportunities to benefit from the programme.”

