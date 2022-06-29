Ekiti TUC accuses Fayemi of owing workers’ salaries, refusing to remit pension contributions

The Ekiti State chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of owing workers salaries running into several months while also refusing to remit their contributory pension funds to the appropriate quarters.

The TUC in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Sola Adigun after an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, issued the Governor a 21-day ultimatum to pay the workers their outstanding salaries and remit the pension funds or face an industrial action.

“The meeting demands that the government should set machinery in motion within the next 21 days to meet up with the demands, failing which industrial harmony will no longer be guaranteed,” part of the statement said.

The Congress further advised the Governor to pay salary arrears as promised during his election campaign in 2018 and before his tenure ends on October 15, 2022, while criticising the Ekiti government’s refusal to remit deducted dues such as a contributory pension, cooperative deductions, and bank loan repayment, among others.

“Congress believes redeeming such a pledge would further reinforce workers’ trust in the APC-led administration in Ekiti State and smoothen the relationship with the Governor-elect Biodun Oyebanji,” the statement added.

