Ekiti workers declare three-day warning strike over minimum wage, others

The organised labour in Ekiti State said on Friday it would commence a three-day warning strike from August 3.

In a statement jointly signed by the state chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Kolapo Olatunde, Sola Adigun and Kayode Fatomiluyi respectively in Ado Ekiti, the unions said the strike was to compel the state government to pay the outstanding salaries, allowances and pension arrears of their members.

They, therefore, directed workers across the state to proceed on the warning strike, after which, a full-blown strike would follow, if government failed to accede to their demands.

The workers are asking the state government to resolve issues including the unpaid benefits and non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage across board.

Others are non-payment of leave bonus from 2015 till date as well as the arrears of promotions for workers at all levels.

The statement read: “This warning strike, called by the organised labour in Ekiti, will commence on the midnight of August 3.

“The state government has yet to attend to any of our requests, such as financial promotion for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“There is no commitment to all the outstanding deductions, such as cooperative money, loan repayment to banks, housing fund and others.

“Our demands also include five years leave bonuses, hazard allowances of COVID-19 to health workers, salary arrears and deductions, all yet to be paid.

“Based on the above, the strike will commence from 12 midnight of August 3, except government attends to our demands.

“We warn that no worker should go to work or listen to any directive from any quarters, except from the leadership of the organised labour.”

