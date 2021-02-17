Eko, Ikeja DisCos confirm partial system collapse | Ripples Nigeria

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ikeja Electric Plc on Wednesday confirmed the partial collapse of the national grid.

The incident left some areas under the coverage of the two companies in darkness for several hours on Wednesday.

In separate statements released on their oficial Twitter handle, the DisCos said the partial collapse of the grid occurred at about 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

IE wrote: “Dear Customer, this is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs (1:58 p.m.), today and this affected all customers on our network.

“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs (2:47p.m).

The DisCo added that gradual restoration to other areas was ongoing and thanked its customers for their understanding.

Similarly, EKEDC said the partial system collapse of the grid affected most areas within its network.

“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.

“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” it added.

