Eko, Ikeja DisCos confirm partial system collapse | Ripples Nigeria

Eko, Ikeja DisCos confirm partial system collapse
The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Limited and Ikeja Electric Plc on Wednesday confirmed the partial collapse of the national grid.
The incident left some areas under the coverage of the two companies in darkness for several hours on Wednesday.
In separate statements released on their oficial Twitter handle, the DisCos said the partial collapse of the grid occurred at about 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday.
IE wrote: “Dear Customer, this is to inform you that we experienced a system collapse at 13:58hrs (1:58 p.m.), today and this affected all customers on our network.
“However, we are pleased to confirm that supply has been restored to Alimosho, Ogba and Alausa transmission stations at 14:47hrs (2:47p.m).
The DisCo added that gradual restoration to other areas was ongoing and thanked its customers for their understanding.
Similarly, EKEDC said the partial system collapse of the grid affected most areas within its network.
“We are gathering updates on the situation and will provide them as available.
“For now, please be assured that all stakeholders are working hard to make sure this is resolved.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding,” it added.
Court fixes date to rule on admissibility of evidence against Nadabo Energy in alleged N1.4bn oil subsidy fraud
Justice C.A. Balogun of a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Tuesday adjourned till February 23, 2021 to rule on the admissibility or otherwise of a set of two documents, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeks to tender against Abubakar Ali Peters, and his company, Nadabo Energy.
Peters and his company are being prosecuted by the EFCC for allegedly using forged documents to obtain N1,464,961,978.24 from the Federal Government as oil subsidy after allegedly inflating the quantity of premium motor spirit, PMS purportedly supplied to 14,000MT.
They pleaded “not guilty” to the charge preferred against them.
The fifth prosecution witness, Abdulrasheed Bawa, an EFCC investigator, who is also the newly appointed chairman of the commission, identified the two documents as email correspondence between him and Ullrich Afini Awani of Global Commodities Africa and the Certificate of Identification.
Led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, S.K. Atteh, the witness told the Court that in the course of investigating the allegation against the defendant, Awani was interviewed and he confirmed that “one Mr. Jide Ofor Akpan was the broker of the said vessel during the said transaction”.
Subsequently, Bawa further engaged Awani through email correspondence, which the prosecution now applied to be admitted against the defendant.
When Atteh, however, sought to tender the documents, the defence raised objections to its admissibility arguing that the said email correspondence was not in the proof of evidence and that the witness ought to orally authenticate the process.
Responding, Atteh informed the Court that the said email correspondence was in fact, filed as additional proof of evidence against the defendant.
“The email correspondence sought to be tendered were filed as additional proof of evidence in an amended information dated 22nd November 2013,” he said, as he showed a copy to the defence.
On the contention raised against the Certificate, Atteh cited several authorities, and argued that “the Certificate is in order and it suffices and so doesn’t need anything to be added to it”.
Thereafter, Justice Balogun adjourned for ruling and continuation of hearing.
EFCC arrests medical doctor, 17 other alleged internet fraudsters in Owerri
Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 arrested a 28-year-old medical practitioner, Chijioke Precious and 17 others over alleged internet fraud in Owerri, Imo State.
The 17 others whose ages range between 21 and 34 are; Anthony Joshua, Henry Mezie, Chukwuebuka Ahiwe, Michael Chinagorom, Jossy Irokwe, Ibe Chukwuebuka, Iroadinma Chibuike, Uchechukwu Divine and Nwosu Emmanuel.
Others include Kenneth Williams, Mmesoma Oparanozie, Chikezie Ogochukwu, Uchenna Ejiogu, Victor Chijioke, Chidera Cyprian, Chukwuebuka Precious and Anyaehie Kelvin.
A statement made available to Ripples Nigeria by head, media and publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence around 1am on Wednesday at Umuguma area of “World Bank” in Owerri, Imo state.
Recovered from them were seven luxurious cars which include, one green lexus ES350, one blue Lexus ES320, two Toyota Venza, one silver Lexus RX 350, one black Toyota and one white Mercedes Benz 4Matic.
Other items recovered include over 20 sophisticated mobile phones, more than 12 laptops, four inverter batteries, one big screen television and jewelries suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, he stated.
Rivers residents protest one year of blackout
Placard-wielding residents of Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the Rivers State on Wednesday, marched to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company in Calabar, to protest a one year of blackout.
Their placards had inscriptions such as ‘We are tired of blackout caused by Maurice Ibok (Calabar PHEDC Manager)’ and ‘N857 Million Electricity Consumer Debt is a Lie.’
The Rivers residents, who barricaded the entrance of the PHEDC also protested against huge estimated bills despite non-supply of electricity.
A spokesperson for the Akpabuyo residents, Jonathan Osang, said the area had been without electricity for “over a year.”
“We are here to protest the non-supply of power to Akpabuyo for over a year now. Akpabuyo LGA that is known as a city of light, is now a city of total darkness.
“We have to register our complaint and call on the attention of the management of PHEDC to, as a matter of urgency, look into our matter and restore power supply,” he stated.
However, an official of the PHEDC identified as Mr. Ibok, who addressed the protesters, said, “We have met some of the residents in Akpabuyo. We have even promised to engage them to work with us.
“I am ready for us to settle this issue amicably and peacefully, but the idea of locking our gate and preventing customers from coming in to pay their bills is not appropriate.”
