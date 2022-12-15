Ekweremadu blames EFCC for his travails in London court

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, said on Thursday in Abuja’s Federal High Court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was to blame for his difficulties at the London Court where he was being held in custody.

The Senator, who has been detained in London on suspicion of stealing organs, said before the court that the anti-graft agency sent a letter to the London court that prevented the foreign court from granting him release.

The claims made by Ekweremadu were included in an application he submitted to the Federal High Court asking for an order to annul the interim order made in favor of the Federal Government for the forfeiture of his 40 properties inside and outside of the country.

Ekweremadu stated in the suit submitted by his attorney, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), that the Federal Government granted the forfeiture order inadvertently because the EFCC withheld information and facts regarding the assets.

The imprisoned Senator said especially that the EFCC deceitfully secured the forfeiture judgment for the government by hiding the fact that the 40 properties were the subject of an inquiry that began in 2008.

He claimed, among other things, that when the case for forfeiture of the properties was submitted and contested, the EFCC was fully aware that he was being held in London.

The embattled senator claimed that the anti-graft organization knowingly failed to inform the court that he was being held in detention in London and would be unable to contest the request for forfeiture.

The Senator consequently requested that the forfeiture order be reversed and that the case’s proceedings be put on hold until he is finished with his ordeal with the London Court.

Silvanus Tahir (SAN), the EFCC’s attorney, refuted claims that his client was responsible for Ekweremadu’s suffering.

He, however, admitted that EFCC wrote the London Court based on a special request adding that it was a normal routine for anti-graft agencies to exchange information that would be of help to one another.

Tahir did not oppose the request for stay of proceedings till Ekweremadu fully resolve his matter before the London Court but however, opposed the request for setting aside the forfeiture order.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo after hearing arguments from parties in the matter, slated January 25, 2023, for ruling in the matter.

