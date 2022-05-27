Ekweremadu dismisses report on Labour Party switch

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday dismissed claim that he has joined the Labour Party (LP) following his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ekweremadu withdrew from the PDP governorship race in Enugu and resigned from the party on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja, the ex-Deputy Senate President described the claim as misinformation and urged the public to disregard it.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to online misinformation to the effect that former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has joined the Labour Party. This is false and should be disregarded.”

There were insinuations on Friday that the politician had concluded plans to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming days.

