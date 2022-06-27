News
Ekweremadu sues NIMC, Immigration, demands supply of organ donor’s true age
The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have filed a suit against the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the controversy surrounding the real age of an alleged organ donor, David Ukpo.
The British Metropolitan Police had last week arrested the couple for alleged organ harvesting.
They were later arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court for alleged conspiracy to facilitate the travel of Ukpo, who is alleged to be a minor, for organ harvesting.
The couple, however, denied the allegations and the court adjourned the matter till July 7 for hearing.
Reports emerged at the weekend that Ukpo was 21-year-old and not 15 years contrary to claims in several quarters.
Ekweremadu organ harvest controversy: NIS claims David is 21 not 15, amid accusations of wrongdoing
Other respondents in the suit are the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic-IBTC Bank, United Bank of Africa and Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc.
In the suit filed by their lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the Ekweremadus urged the court to order the NIMC to supply them with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of Ukpo’s biodata.
The couple also prayed the court to direct the respondents to release the relevant information about the boy to enable them to prove their innocence.
