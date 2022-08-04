Ekweremadu to remain in custody till Oct 31 as judge adjourns case

Ike Ekweremadu, the former Deputy Senate President, will remain behind bars in the United Kingdom till October 31 because the case has been postponed once more.

Ekweremadu, who appeared in court on Thursday, will be in custody after the judge continued the matter for a hearing till the end of October.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested in London on suspicion of organ harvesting, an accusation which they denied.

The Nigerian senator first appeared in court at London’s Uxbridge magistrates’ court, where he vigorously disputed all of the accusations.

After being denied bail, Ekweremadu and his wife were detained in custody, and the case was continued to July 7 and now August 4, 2022.

On July 2, Beatrice, his wife, was granted bail with stringent requirements.

Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was arrested at the Heathrow Airport from Turkey in June.

He was in possession of a diplomatic passport with questions bordering on whether the case contravened the Vienna Convention and Diplomatic Immunity.

The case began on May 5 when the alleged trafficked victim handed himself to the police authorities on the grounds that he was being coerced into giving his organs despite being under-aged.

However, the case came to the public knowledge on June 23 after Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested by the Metropolitan Police on arrival into the UK from Turkey.

