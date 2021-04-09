Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race | Ripples Nigeria

The daughter of the Second Republic Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, has joined the Anambra State governorship race.

She said that she is in the race because of her passion for the people of the state.

Onyemelukwe, who was at the PDP National Secretariat to submit her form, is among the 14 aspirants that obtained the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nomination form.

Onyemelukwe, who was also the PDP governorship running mate in 2017, said she sees politics as a passion and not a game, noting that she grew up in politics, as she comes from a political family.

“I am a second-generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra. If you are talking of heavyweight, if we are put on a scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.

“I believe I stand out because l have the DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing, women are coming up in different places,” she said.

Onyemelukwe expressed her belief that her gender wouldn’t be a hindrance to her ambition, noting that Anambra State produced two women senators in the 2019 election.

“It has never been done elsewhere. In Anambra, we the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time, it will be different and you will see the difference that a woman can make,” she added.

She promised to make education a thrust of her government if elected, and to give training to the next generation and the generations to come.

“We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs. That is my niche, and I served as Special Assistant to the former president (Goodluck Jonathan) on SMEs in his first tenure. So, look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years,” she said.

