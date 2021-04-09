Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ekwueme’s daughter joins Anambra guber race
The daughter of the Second Republic Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, has joined the Anambra State governorship race.
She said that she is in the race because of her passion for the people of the state.
Onyemelukwe, who was at the PDP National Secretariat to submit her form, is among the 14 aspirants that obtained the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) nomination form.
Onyemelukwe, who was also the PDP governorship running mate in 2017, said she sees politics as a passion and not a game, noting that she grew up in politics, as she comes from a political family.
“I am a second-generation PDP woman. I have the fear and love of God and a sense of selfless service to offer to the people of Anambra. If you are talking of heavyweight, if we are put on a scale, I believe I am heavier than everyone else.
“I believe I stand out because l have the DNA of PDP. I am a core party woman from inception. Yes, new things are happening, the world is changing, women are coming up in different places,” she said.
Read also: Soludo vows to continue with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks
Onyemelukwe expressed her belief that her gender wouldn’t be a hindrance to her ambition, noting that Anambra State produced two women senators in the 2019 election.
“It has never been done elsewhere. In Anambra, we the women are special and innovative and we are daring. This time, it will be different and you will see the difference that a woman can make,” she added.
She promised to make education a thrust of her government if elected, and to give training to the next generation and the generations to come.
“We need to harness our women in terms of having industrial clusters, SMEs. That is my niche, and I served as Special Assistant to the former president (Goodluck Jonathan) on SMEs in his first tenure. So, look out for what Anambra is going to be in the next few years,” she said.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival
The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...