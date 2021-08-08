Ekwunife heads PDP campaign council for Anambra election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife, as the director-general of its campaign council for the state’s governorship election.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting held at the Abuja residence of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

He said the decision was taken at a meeting the PDP national leadership held with governors, and some of the party’s aspirants in Anambra.

Fintiri expressed satisfaction with the party’s preparation for the election and the reconciliation of all aspirants in the election.

The governor said: “We carried out the directives of our governors and reconciled all the aggrieved aspirants and it was unanimously agreed that Ekwunife be appointed the campaign director and she is so appointed.

“With her appointment, the campaigns for PDP recapturing of Anambra will soon kick-off. All aspirants have been reconciled.

“Anambra state belongs to the PDP and this will be confirmed at the November 6 governorship election.”

In his remarks, Secondus expressed the confidence that PDP would win the Anambra election.

He urged the aspirants to forget the past and be work for the success of the party in the election.

The PDP governorship candidate in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, said the party would win the election following the reconciliation of all aggrieved members in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had earlier excluded the PDP from the election after Ozigbo and Ugochukwu Uba laid claims to the party’s ticket for the poll.

Ozigbo won the primary election organized by the PDP national leadership while Uba, a former senator, was backed by a faction of the party in the state.

The Anambra State High Court had in July asked the commission to recognize Uba as PDP candidate for the election.

