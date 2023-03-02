Sports
El Clasico: Barca clinch first-leg win over Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal
Barcelona took a first-leg lead over Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semifinal tie as they sealed a 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu.
Despite Real Madrid having more possession in the encounter on Thursday night, an own goal by Eder Militao separated the sides.
Barca would be happy with the result, having recently lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga.
Read Also: Man Utd beat Barca to reach Europa League last-16, Di Maria fires Juve through
The Xavi side defended deep after taking the lead and they held on till the end to seal a narrow advantage.
Barca take the 1-0 lead into the second leg which will hold at the Nou Camp on April 5.
Meanwhile, Barca remain top of the La Liga table, having a seven-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...