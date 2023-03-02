El Clasico: Barca clinch first-leg win over Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinal

Barcelona took a first-leg lead over Real Madrid in their Copa del Rey semifinal tie as they sealed a 1-0 victory at the Bernabeu.

Despite Real Madrid having more possession in the encounter on Thursday night, an own goal by Eder Militao separated the sides.

Barca would be happy with the result, having recently lost to Manchester United in the Europa League and Almeria in La Liga.

The Xavi side defended deep after taking the lead and they held on till the end to seal a narrow advantage.

Barca take the 1-0 lead into the second leg which will hold at the Nou Camp on April 5.

Meanwhile, Barca remain top of the La Liga table, having a seven-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid.

