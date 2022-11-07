El-Rufai accuses NNPC of plunging states into financial distress

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State said many states are in serious financial trouble as a result of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s inability to deposit any revenue into the federation’s account since the start of this year.

El-Rufai brought up the issue during the 2022 Tax Dialogue, which the Kaduna State Revenue Service conducted on Monday in the state capital.

He claimed that in order to survive, both the federal and state governments now rely on the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigerian Customs Service.

According to him, the situation has led to the inability of most states to pay salaries and fulfil their social contract to citizens.

El-Rufai declared last month that the Federal Government should leave the oil and gas industry because it has failed.

He added that the NNPC is Nigeria’s biggest issue and should be privatized, claiming that nothing has changed since the commercialization of the NNPP in July 2022.

“This year, NNPC has not brought N20,000 to the federation account. We are living on taxes. It is PPTs, royalties, income tax and VAT that is keeping this country going because NNPC claims that subsidy has taken all the oil revenues. I don’t believe it,” El-Rufai noted.

