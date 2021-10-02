News
El-Rufai appoints new head for Kaduna peace commission
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Dr. Saleh Momale as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commission.
The Special Adviser on Media and Communication, to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, said El-also appointed Mrs. Rebecca Sako-John as Permanent Commissioner in the commission.
Momale replaced Priscilla Ankut who has gone to the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as head of another peace commission.
READ ALSO:Gov El-Rufai appoints five new permanent secretaries, redeploys others in Kaduna
The governor thanked Ankut for her contribution to the advancement of peace and harmony across the state.
He said: “As she moves on to assume another peace-building position at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, we want Priscilla to know that we are proud of her as a daughter of Kaduna State, and we are elated by AU’s recognition of her proven capabilities.’’
