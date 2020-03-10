El-Rufai appoints Sanusi into Kaduna Investment Agency Board

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on Tuesday, appointed the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as member of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

The appointment was announced just 24 hours after Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Muyiwa Adekeye, said el-Rufai appointed Sanusi as the board’s vice chairman as part of the reconstitution of KADIPA board.

He said the governor hopes the state would benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of the deposed Emir.

The statement read: “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”

“Governor El-Rufai said that Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles. Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.

“The Governor also said that he is confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State. He disclosed that the external members have been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.”

“Other members of the board are Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna and Board Chairman; Balarabe Lawal, Secretary to the State Government; Bariatu Mohammed, Head of Service; Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser-Counsellor; Aisha Dikko, state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Idris Nyam, Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology.

“Fausat Ibikunle, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development; Thomas Gyang, Commissioner for Planning and Budget; Farida Dankaka, KACCIMA; Amal Hassan, private sector; Hafiz Bayero, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development Company; Altine Jibrin, Director-General, Kaduna Geographical Information Service; and Umma Aboki, KADIPA Executive Secretary, complete the list.”

